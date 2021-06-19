Analyzing PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolarityTE and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 8.76 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.96 Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 30.60 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.98

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE. Brickell Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PolarityTE and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

PolarityTE currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 563.45%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -339.69% -123.54% -67.42% Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brickell Biotech beats PolarityTE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and OsteoTE. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

