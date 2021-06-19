Analyzing Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 1.96% 9.06% 4.72% Repay -28.90% 4.80% 2.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 1.00 $180,000.00 N/A N/A Repay $155.04 million 12.88 -$105.60 million $0.39 63.67

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SilverSun Technologies and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 1 8 0 2.89

Repay has a consensus target price of $28.56, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Repay on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services; and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

