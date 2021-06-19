Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,717.50 ($35.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,368.05.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 524 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,573.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

