Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Anterix traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 4019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $333,800.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,815.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.58.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,176.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

