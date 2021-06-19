Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of ATE opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$195.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.13. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.52.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
