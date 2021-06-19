Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

