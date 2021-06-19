Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,129,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,503 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Apple were worth $504,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

