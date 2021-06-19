Arion Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $30,113.48 and approximately $31.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00140652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00184119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,581.34 or 1.00139671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.67 or 0.00857452 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,134,459 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

