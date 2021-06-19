Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High at $373.12

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $373.12 and last traded at $371.77, with a volume of 1335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.86.
A number of research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.
The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.33.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,412 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,968 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
