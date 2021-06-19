Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High at $373.12

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $373.12 and last traded at $371.77, with a volume of 1335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.86.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,412 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,968 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

