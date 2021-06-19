Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.50.
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.06. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$35.98.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
