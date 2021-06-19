Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.06. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$35.98.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.328822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

