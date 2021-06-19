Arweave Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $568.70 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $17.03 or 0.00047433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040488 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000170 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

