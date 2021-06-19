Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 524,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,660. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

