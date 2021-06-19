Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

