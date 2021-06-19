Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

