AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 64,357,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,924,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

