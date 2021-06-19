aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 264,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,022. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.