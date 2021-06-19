Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-61.05 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on JG. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ JG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 516,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,204. The stock has a market cap of $353.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

