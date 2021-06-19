Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 181,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,632 shares.The stock last traded at $275.64 and had previously closed at $273.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

