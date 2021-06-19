Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,050,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 17,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $35.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

