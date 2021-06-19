Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 727,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -771.08 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

