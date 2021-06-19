Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RNA stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,029,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

