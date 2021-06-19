Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $1,669,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 858,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

