Aviva PLC Has $20.60 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,531 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.