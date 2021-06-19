Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,568 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $25,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

NYSE DAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

