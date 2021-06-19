Aviva PLC Purchases 569 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 53,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

