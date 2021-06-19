Aviva PLC Purchases 8,542 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aviva PLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $74.42 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

