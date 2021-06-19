Aviva PLC Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,927,000 after purchasing an additional 130,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,097,000 after buying an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL opened at $301.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.