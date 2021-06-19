Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-58.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.34 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZRE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $25.83. 1,131,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

