B. Riley Boosts Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target to $32.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ILPT opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

