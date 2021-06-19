B2Gold Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

