Baader Bank Reiterates €148.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

