Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,645 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

