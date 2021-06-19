Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

