Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 256,746 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,388,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $52,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.