Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,514 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,514 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Floor & Decor worth $40,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

