Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

TMUS stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

