Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.92 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

