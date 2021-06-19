Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

