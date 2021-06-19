Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,178.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 539,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $24,012,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.