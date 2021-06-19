Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.