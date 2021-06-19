Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after buying an additional 1,097,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,184,000 after buying an additional 876,917 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 375,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE CIB opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

