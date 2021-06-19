BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXS. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

