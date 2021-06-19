Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

