Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 174,256 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of International Paper worth $84,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

NYSE IP opened at $59.23 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

