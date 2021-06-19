Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.62% of DaVita worth $70,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $193,617,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

