Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cameco were worth $79,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 65,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $18.82 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

