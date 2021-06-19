Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $88,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

