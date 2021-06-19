Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$139.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$121.06. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$70.29 and a 1 year high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

