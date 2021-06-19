Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 38,327 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,461 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $571,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FedEx by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.84. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

