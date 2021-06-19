Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,957,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $957,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 82,064,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,109,242. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

